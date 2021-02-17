"He'd be a good option" - Leon Edwards remains open to fighting Nate Diaz

With Leon Edwards once again left without a fight for his UFC return, Rocky decided to put Nate Diaz on notice. The top Welterweight contender believes a fight against Diaz would be a great option for him at the moment.

Leon Edwards was set to fight Khamzat Chimaev on the 13th of March. However, due to his COVID-19 complications, Chimaev was once again forced to withdraw from his fight against Edwards.

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Leon Edwards made his interest known in the fight against Nate Diaz. He went on to mention that the latter remains interested in taking fights against lightweights in 170.

"Hopefully, hopefully. But Nate's one of these weird ones right? You never know what he's gonna do or what he's thinking. So that'd be a great fight, he's caught up with someone who once compete at 170. He's calling out lightweights. So I don't know where is that and what you're thinking but he'd be a good option, as well." said Leon Edwards.

Nate Diaz has made it known that he wants to fight at Welterweight upon his return to UFC. With two to four fights on his mind for 2021, Diaz stated that he would like to fight either Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier in 170.

Who could be the next opponent for Leon Edwards at welterweight?

Leon Edwards is adamant about fighting on the March 13th card. Despite the cancelation of his fight against Khamzat Chimaev, UFC wants to give Rocky an opponent for next month.

UFC President Dana White has stated that the promotion will look into a fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. However, in an interview with Submission Radio, Chaos stated that he isn't interested in doing charity for "irrelevant" Leon Edwards, whom Colby addressed as "Leon Scott".

A fight between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards could be a possibility but a reasonable option would be to book the fight for a UFC pay-per-view and not on a Fight Night card.