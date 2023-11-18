“He'd turn this man into a superstar” - Fans suggest UFC move for Bellator star AJ McKee after he's denied interview following recent win

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee is one of the best talents on the promotion's roster. After moving up in weight to 155 pounds, he has racked up an impressive win streak of 3-0. That said, it seems something is not right between McKee and the MMA organization.

Earlier today at Bellator 301, 'Mercenary' claimed his latest win against Sidney Outlaw via unanimous decision. However, he was denied the routine post-fight interview.

In a recent post on X, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter lamented Bellator's conduct toward the superstar:

"They're not even interviewing him after the win... He was the face of the promotion less than two years ago."

It seems most fight fans also hold similar sentiments about the situation and flooded the comments section of Bronsteter's post.

Check out a few reactions below:

@BrisFrog suggested that a move to the UFC would benefit McKee:

"For all the faults Dana has, he would turn this man into a superstar."

@FADEDJAYZ predicted:

"Not sure how many fights he has left, but I’m sure he is close to the end and is leaving."

@lemillion007 blasted Bellator:

"The promotion is dead."

@jzus141 speculated:

"They fear he going say he wanna go to UFC. He’s been open about leaving after his contract."

@EatPoopLye claimed:

"These are the types of decisions that cause a last show."

A confused @JoeMondfrans wrote:

"Wait, he’s undefeated at 155 and is getting no interviews..?"

@Andy0q downplayed the incident:

"It ain't a big deal."

@RemyMacDa3rd supported the MMA promotion's decision:

"Both fights going the distance, I appreciate them doing it."

When AJ McKee named his dream fight

While AJ McKee is now a lightweight, he was one of the most dominant featherweights in Bellator not long ago. Although still under contract with Bellator, 'Mercenary' has time and again stated his desire to win a UFC gold before calling it a career.

During a 2022 interview with 'The Schmo', McKee picked a former featherweight champion as his dream fight in the UFC:

"Honestly, I would kind of be like more geared up to fight [Max] Holloway. That's the dream fight. [Alexander] Volkanovski kind of came out of nowhere."

AJ McKee's comments below (3:00):

The American holds a record of 21-1 and was once on an 18-fight win streak in Bellator.