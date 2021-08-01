"That was always my dream fight" - A.J. McKee reveals which UFC featherweight he has always wanted to fight

Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has revealed that he has always dreamt of fighting former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway.

After spectacularly beating Patricio Freire in the main event of Bellator 263 to become the new featherweight champ, A.J. McKee claimed he is now the new face of the promotion.

McKee stated that over the years, he has enjoyed watching Holloway tear through some of the best fighters in the UFC featherweight division. Since then, 'Mercenary' says he has dreamt about fighting 'Blessed' down the line.

Although he heaped praise on Holloway, A.J. McKee made it very clear he considers himself the best featherweight on the planet right now.

In the post-fight press conference following Bellator 263, A.J. McKee was asked which UFC featherweight he'd like to compete against. In response, McKee stated the following:

"I'd say Max Holloway. That's just, that was always my dream fight. Super fight. As a kid, you know, I've watched him just pick apart people but at the end of the day, like I said, I am the best 145lber in the world, the world. I don't care who it is. I'm going to show up and show out every time."

After watching A.J. McKee's performance against Patricio Freire, few would disagree with his claims of being one of the best featherweights in the world right now.

AJ McKee is that dude!!!!!! My goodness — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

What are the chances of a cross-promotional super-fight between A.J. McKee and Max Holloway coming to fruition?

While it's no secret that Dana White doesn't entertain the idea of cross-promotion fights, it would certainly be intriguing to see A.J. McKee and Max Holloway locking horns inside a cage.

Although White isn't interested in cross-promotional matchups, Bellator president Scott Coker is all for it. Speaking at the post-fight press conference for Bellator 263, Coker said he'd love to see A.J. McKee competing against featherweights from other promotions:

"Listen, I would love to see him [A.J. McKee] fight, you know, against other people as well, as you guys would also. it's not gonna happen because it's not the UFC's business model to do it. But, you tell me this kid couldn't go in there and fight anybody right now, we already know, everybody knows he could do it. So, if they wanna get it on, then we'll do it in a second. So, that's how I feel."

