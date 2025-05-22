  • home icon
  "He definitely loves to fight" - Diego Paez praises 'exciting' Johan Ghazali ahead of their ONE Fight Night 32 slugfest

“He definitely loves to fight” - Diego Paez praises ‘exciting’ Johan Ghazali ahead of their ONE Fight Night 32 slugfest

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 22, 2025 15:48 GMT
Diego Paez (left) and Johan Ghazali (right)
Diego Paez (left) and Johan Ghazali (right)

Diego Paez knows exactly what kind of fighter he’s up against at ONE Fight Night 32, and he’s all for it.

The Colombian-American striker is set to face Johan Ghazali on June 6, and he’s expecting the teenage standout to bring the heat. Ghazali’s young, confident, and always marching forward - something that Paez says actually gets him more fired up.

Sitting with Combat Sports Today in an exclusive interview ahead of fight night, he spoke about how exciting opponents bring out his best form:

"You know, I definitely pay respect to the kid. He comes forward. He definitely loves to fight. He's young. He's exciting. And he's confident, and that's good. That always brings out the best in me."
It’s the kind of fight that has action written all over it. Both guys like to push the pace. Both are dangerous in the pocket. And both have something to prove.

For Paez, this is a shot at showing what he’s really capable of on the global stage. For Ghazali, it’s a chance to bounce back and show his last loss was just part of the learning curve.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
“Learns from his losses” - Diego Paez expects Johan Ghazali to come out swinging at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali hit a speed bump in his last outing against Johan Estupinan, but Paez isn’t reading too much into that. In fact, he’s expecting an even sharper version of 'Jojo' this time around.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. You know, I'm waiting to see. We'll see how he comes out and how he learns from his losses, or if he changes his game plan. But I'm ready for everything and I'm preparing harder than ever and I feel sharp right now. So I'm very excited to go out there and display my skills and fight my fight."

ONE Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 and will be available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
