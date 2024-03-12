"He deserved it, he was drunk" - When Sean O'Malley defended Mike Tyson for facing backlash after punching fan on plane

Sean O'Malley, speaking on his podcast alongside his brother Daniel in April 2022, outlined a story regarding Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxer.

In a video that went viral at the time, Tyson could be seen throwing punches at another passenger on board a plane. According to KCAL News, Tyson had initially taken a picture with the individual. The individual, however, kept pestering Tyson, prompting the former heavyweight champion to get aggressive.

Sean O'Malley reacted to the incident on his podcast, and expressed his support for Tyson. Speaking on the matter, O'Malley said:

"That kid was f**king with him dude, you watched the whole video from the beginning? Can we just have common sense for justice? He deserved it, he was drunk, shouldn't have been doing it."

Daniel O'Malley also gave his thoughts on the incident, saying that Mike Tyson was a bad person to tick off. 'Suga' replied to his brother's statement, adding:

"He's a scary human being...Dude, he owned tigers. You don't f**k with someone who owns tigers."

Sean O'Malley calls out Ilia Topuria following UFC 299 win over Marlon 'Chito' Vera

At UFC 299, 'Suga' showed just how good he was with a dominant performance against longtime rival Marlon Vera. He won all five rounds on all three scorecards, with the judges ruling the bout 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44.

After the fight, Sean O'Malley took the chance to call out reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for a fight in Spain. Speaking to Joe Rogan in his post-fight octagon interview, O'Malley said:

"Dana, get me a jet to Spain, baby. I'm coming for Ilia Topuria. And if he doesn't want it, nah, f**k it, I want Ilia, give me Ilia. He's a scary f**king dude, Ilia excites me, going up aw eight class excites me. Honestly, I'm here for whatever, if you guys want me to do knock Merab out, I'll do that too. But, Ilia is an exciting fight for the people."

'El Matador' then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to O'Malley's callout, saying:

"Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first."

