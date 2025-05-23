“He deserves to be called this division’s greatest” - Lito Adiwang says former teammate Joshua Pacio is the strawweight GOAT 

Lito Adiwang knows greatness when he sees it. After years of training alongside Joshua Pacio at Team Lakay, the Filipino fan favorite says there's no question who holds the strawweight MMA crown when it comes to legacy.

Adiwang said as much during an interview with ONE Championship:

"Every time that people doubt him, he comes out and proves people wrong. I think he truly is this division’s GOAT. He deserves to be called this division’s greatest."

The two have been linked since their early careers, rising through the ranks together, pushing each other in training, and representing the Philippines on the global stage.

While their paths have diverged, Adiwang now trains at Soma Fight Club in Bali, and Pacio still leads from Baguio at Lions Nation MMA, the respect between them hasn’t faded.

Pacio’s career has been one of comebacks and consistency. He’s held the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title multiple times, most recently unifying the belts with a knockout against Jarred Brooks at ONE 171.

“It will actually be better for me” - ONE strawweight contender Lito Adiwang hints at moving up to flyweight

Lito Adiwang, meanwhile, is eyeing a different kind of change, possibly leaving the strawweight division behind altogether.

"I’m excited to see what’s in store for me," he said. "I’m excited to see the possibilities. I’m even up to moving at flyweight and I think it will actually be better for me. Since I won’t be cutting too much weight, I can focus on a whole lot of other things."

The weight cut has never been easy, and Adiwang says the move could allow him to fight stronger, faster, and with more endurance across all three rounds.

"I can focus on sharpening my techniques, and I won’t be losing too much strength and endurance there. I can go full blast from the first to the third round there," he added.

