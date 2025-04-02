“He didn’t say a thing” - Nico Carrillo says bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty is all bark but no bite 

There's a bit of heat building up between United Kingdom's very best, Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty, and the Scot has no reservations airing out the dirty laundry.

Both were present at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand. Carrillo was on the card against Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt, and Haggerty was there in a coaching role for his younger brother, Freddie.

According to Carrillo, they crossed paths more than once during fight week. However, Haggerty picked the perfect time to run his mouth - right when he was cutting weight and was feeling drained.

The ill-timed interaction had irked 'King in the North' so much that he's still fuming about it weeks later. Speaking to ONE Championship, Carrillo said:

“I saw him every single day in the lead-up to the fight and he didn’t say a thing until the day before the fight when I’m in no state. He should have been more focused on his little brother’s fight than picking fights with me."

“He’s just an absolute coward” - Nico Carrillo fires back at Jonathan Haggerty’s criticism about his loss to Nabil Anane

Things only got worse after the event. Jonathan Haggerty took a jab at Nico Carrillo following his loss to Nabil Anane, further fanning the flames:

“He’s always trying to be the center of attention. He was arguing with me in the sauna when I was trying to cut weight. He waited until I was so depleted to start arguing with me. He’s just an absolute coward."

]Carrillo has officially moved up to featherweight after the brutal spell he endured for ONE 170. And now, with Jonathan Haggerty's weight apparently also trending upwards, the pair could meet in the Circle in a featherweight bout - and if they do, it's personal.

Nico Carrillo will be making his featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on April 4, available for streaming for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

