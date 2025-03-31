“He’s just an absolute coward” - Nico Carrillo fires back at Jonathan Haggerty’s criticism about his loss to Nabil Anane

Nico Carrillo took major offense at Jonathan Haggerty's harsh words about his shocking loss to Nabil Anane. While 'The General' was not scheduled to fight at ONE 170 last January, he was at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, to corner his brother Freddie Haggerty in his match with Jordan Estupinan.

He crossed paths with Carrillo multiple times, and there was a lot of friction considering these two have exchanged unpleasantries through the media in the past.

Unsurprisingly, Haggerty had a lot to say after 'King of the North' failed to capture the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title following a brutal TKO loss to Anane.

The reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion accused Carrillo of focusing too much on him rather than preparing for his fight.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo responded to Haggerty, claiming the British fighter is a lot more bark than bite.

“He’s always trying to be the center of attention. He was arguing with me in the sauna when I was trying to cut weight. He waited until I was so depleted to start arguing with me. He’s just an absolute coward."

Nico Carrillo leaving the chapter of his career at bantamweight behind

Nico Carrillo is ready to leave his weight issues behind and start fresh in the 155-pound Muay Thai division.

'King of the North' will officially join the featherweight Muay Thai ranks this coming Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Roberts on Prime Video.

The Scottish destroyer will look to make a splash right away against one of the division's most respected mainstays, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

“Bantamweight was a real struggle," he told ONE Championship. "Looking back, it made me realize how mentally strong I was to make that weight for so long. But also how much torture I was putting myself through in order to get there.”

ONE Fight Night 30 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, live in US Primetime. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

