  • Lyndon Knowles keeping his fingers crossed for all-UK hit between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty: “Definitely would be fun”

Lyndon Knowles keeping his fingers crossed for all-UK hit between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty: "Definitely would be fun"

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:50 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Lyndon Knowles hopes to see an all-UK clash between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty.

Ahead of his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, the three-time WBC Muay Thai champion offered his thoughts on a potential showdown between Haggerty—the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion—and 'The King of the North.'

"The buildup would be unbelievable, I think," Knowles told the South China Morning Post. "There’s definitely a bit of rivalry there, what’s always good for a buildup.
"Jon doesn’t mind speaking his mind. Nico doesn’t mind speaking his mind, so it definitely would be fun. For me, I think Jon’s just too crafty."

youtube-cover
The only thing that could possibly get in the way of a showdown between Haggerty and Carrillo is the latter's recent move from bantamweight to featherweight following a brutal first-round knockout loss against Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

Of course, if both the fighters and ONE really want to make it happen, they'll find a way.

Lyndon Knowles leads a loaded lineup at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo will make his highly anticipated featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30, squaring off with Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That same night, Lyndon Knowles will step into the main event spotlight as he challenges Ukrainian powerhouse and two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia.

The two will battle it out for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

It will be just one of two massive world title tilts, including a trilogy fight between another two-sport titleholder, Regian Eersel, who puts his ONE lightweight kickboxing crown on the line against French striker Alexis Nicolas.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE Championship heads back to the Mecca of Muay Thai in April?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

Edited by C. Naik
