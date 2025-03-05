“It will be an exciting fight” - Jonathan Haggerty intrigued of moving up to featherweight in possible England clash against Nico Carrillo

Jonathan Haggerty has always delivered the fireworks in whatever division he's fought in, and the British superstar admitted that a move up to featherweight isn't a far-fetched possibility.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Haggerty revealed that he was intrigued when Nico Carrillo decided to leave bantamweight and return to featherweight following his defeat to Nabil Anane.

Carrillo lost his shot at the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he fell to Anane at ONE 170 in January this year.

Jonathan Haggerty said a fight against Carrillo, especially if it would take place in England, would be a huge moment for both of their careers.

"Yeah, for sure. I just need to put on some weight, move up to featherweight. But who knows? But it will be an exciting fight either way," said Haggerty.

'The General' is arguably the greatest British striker of this generation and someone who's already captured three ONE world titles.

Haggerty held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai, bantamweight Muay Thai, and bantamweight kickboxing world titles in his storied career.

The British superstar has since relinquished his Muay Thai thrones, but he's coming off one of his most calculated performances when he defended the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title this past month.

Haggerty's genius was in full display when he dominated Chinese superstar Wei Rui to retain his kickboxing gold at ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Carrillo, meanwhile, decided to return to the 155-pound division after experiencing health issues trying to make the 145-pound bantamweight limit.

The Scottish knockout machine started his ONE Championship run at featherweight when he knocked out Furkan Karabag in his promotional debut, but his move to bantamweight took him to another level.

Carrillo racked up three more knockouts at the expense of Muangthai PK Saenchai, the legendary Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Jonathan Haggerty wishes nothing but the best for Nico Carrillo in return to featherweight

Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo exchanged some verbal heat in previous occasions, but the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion wished nothing but the best for 'King of the North' at the featherweight division.

In the same interview with the Bangkok Post, Haggerty said:

"I hope he does well in the featherweight division, there are some great fights over there for him."

