“I wish him all the best” - Jonathan Haggerty comments on Nico Carrillo’s move to the featherweight Muay Thai division 

Despite their differences in the past, Jonathan Haggerty hopes Nico Carrillo will find success in his next career move.

Ad

'King of The North' announced that he will be moving to the featherweight Muay Thai division after his stunning knockout defeat at the hands of Nabil Anane in their interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title match at ONE 170 in January.

'The General' got word of the Scottish slugger's decision and wished him well in an interview with The Bangkok Post:

"I hope he does well in the featherweight division, there are some great fights over there for him."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moreover, Jonathan Haggerty said he's not closing the door on a potential all-English showdown with Carrillo somewhere down the line. The reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion added:

"And who knows? Maybe [we’ll fight] at catchweight or so? I wish him all the best though."

Ad

After going on a 4-0 rampage in the home of martial arts, Carrillo set his sights on Haggerty and called him out every chance he could.

Obviously, their highly requested slugfest did not materialize after the Bristish striker lost his bantamweight Muay Thai crown to Superlek Kiatmoo9.

For now, Haggerty and Carrillo will traverse separate paths but may still find themselves on a collision course in the not-so-distant future.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty commends Nabil Anane's stunning finish of Nico Carrillo

Even Jonathan Haggety did not expect Nabil Anane to finish off Nico Carrillo in the manner that he did.

'The General' was quite impressed by the 20-year-old Algerian-Thai's career-defining performance against 'King of the North', which inevitably triggered Carrillo's move to featherweight.

Haggerty said in an earlier interview with Inside Fighting:

Ad

“It was a great performance from Nabil. A very great performance. I was impressed, very impressed. He was in control — you could see it from the start.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.