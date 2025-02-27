“I learned from my mistakes” - Jonathan Haggerty points out key component in bounce back win over Wei Rui at ONE 171

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has added a new tally in the win column after ONE 171: Qatar on February 20. In a five-round display of striking mastery, 'The General' successfully defended his kickboxing gold against challenger Wei Rui.

Ad

This wasn't just another win for 'The General,' but redemption after his devastating 49-second KO loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9, which cost him his status as dual-sport king.

Speaking at the post-event press conference, Haggerty was honest about his approach to the fight:

"I think it was I just didn't want to get knocked out for 49 seconds again. I learned from my mistakes. Me and my coach, my team, went back to the drawing board. We just didn't want to rush in, he had to take our time and get the game plan right. And yeah, just take our time really, and have a great fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"Everybody doubted him" - Jonathan Haggerty says everyone underestimated Wei Rui, but he didn't

As a promotional newcomer, Wei Rui came into ONE 171: Qatar with plenty of accolades but little fanfare. Despite his incredible 21-fight win streak and status as former K-1 Champion, fans thought he was out of his depth against kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

However, Haggerty isn't one to let outside voices cloud his judgment. He said:

Ad

"Everybody doubted him. I stayed switched on, listened to nobody apart from my coach and my team. I knew what I had to do this time, and that's to get the victory."

While the public expected an easy win, Jonathan Haggerty approached the fight with respect for Rui's skills. He knew that underestimating a fighter with Rui's resume could be a costly mistake.

Ad

"I think the hand thing about it was everybody thinking I was going to go in there and destroy him, and he shouldn't really be in there with me. But he was a great opponent."

If you missed the fight, watch the highlights below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.