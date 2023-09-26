“He didn’t win dominantly enough” - Fans react as Ali Abdelaziz fumes at UFC for dropping Islam Makhachev down P4P list despite Perth triumph

Ali Abdelaziz is fuming about Islam Makhchev sliding down the UFC pound-for-pound rankings (P4P) list. The promotion's current P4P king is the heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, with Alexander Volkanovski in the No.2 spot. Meanwhile, Makhachev has now slid down to No.3 despite beating 'The Great' at UFC 284.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Abdelaziz slammed the UFC's decision not to give his client the No.1 rank even after beating the previous P4P king. The Dominance MMA frontman wrote:

"Islam Makhachev was #2 P4P, fought the #1 P4P for his ranking, won, and now he's P4P #3. These rankings are bulls**t."

Given Makhachev's 12-fight winning streak, Ali Abdelaziz may have a point about the promotion overlooking the Dagestani grappling savant's dominance. However, many disagreed with Abdelaziz's post.

Fans pointed out that Makhachev's victory over Volkanovski wasn't nearly as dominant as it should have been for him to get the P4P No.1 spot. They took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed out:

"He didn't win dominantly enough."

Another fan agreed with Ali Abdelaziz about the P4P rankings being ludicrous while adding:

"Rankings are stupid. But in a P4P battle against Volk, he lost."

One user asked:

"The man has 1 fight a year. How can he be P4P No.1?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @AliAbdelaziz00 on X

Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' insults Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz isn't one to let someone talk trash about any of his clients and recently sent Colby Covington a grave warning for talking smack about Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Covington sounded off on Makhachev and claimed that the Dagestani grappling phenom was afraid to move up to welterweight to fight him. Covington also took shots at Nurmagomedov by claiming that 'The Eagle' was scared of him.

Expand Tweet

After Colby Covington's statements were re-posted by @MMAFighting on X, Ali Abdelaziz took to the tweet's comments section and asked the news portal to stop publishing such pieces, lest Covington gets hurt. He wrote:

"You going get this guy hurt if you guys will continue to publish this type of articles."

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington is set to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 296 in December. This bout will mark the former interim champion's first octagon outing in over a year.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is slated to rematch Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in October. He previously beat 'Do Bronx' via second-round submission at UFC 280.