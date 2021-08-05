'He is on a different journey' - Jose Aldo reveals his honest opinion on his name still being brought in relation to Conor McGregor

Jose Aldo believes the conversation of a rematch between him and Conor McGregor will always be there. Given the amount of history the two men have with each other, Aldo thinks the topic of his feud with McGregor is always likely to be brought up.

Ahead of the UFC 265 pay-per-view, Jose Aldo spoke to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. The former UFC featherweight champion weighed in on his name being linked to McGregor's.

While addressing the scenario, Aldo also spoke about the whole build-up to his fight against the Irishman at UFC 194. The Brazilian added that McGregor is currently on a different journey than him.

"The conversation will always be there because of their history together, not just the fight but the whole build-up. But now he is in (sic) a different journey than him, he's in a lower division, so he doesn't really think about that very much," said Jose Aldo via his translator.

At UFC 264, McGregor suffered another loss inside the octagon when Dustin Poirier beat him for the second time. The duo met in a rematch seven years in the making back in January, and eventually Poirier avenged his loss to McGregor.

In July, the pair crossed paths for the third time, and a gruesome leg injury to the Irishman resulted in another victory for 'The Diamond.'

Given that McGregor and Poirier went on to face each other in the UFC after seven years, one definitely shouldn't overlook a potential Aldo vs. McGregor rematch at some point down the line.

Jose Aldo is currently focused on his UFC 265 fight

In the co-main event of UFC 265, Jose Aldo will face Pedro Munhoz. The two Brazilian bantamweights are set to throw down in what promises to be an exciting clash in the 135-pounds division.

