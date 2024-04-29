"He doesn’t want any of this smoke" - Ian Garry calls out Colby Covington again to potentially feature on UFC 303 co-main event

Ian Garry recently called out Colby Covington again and urged him to accept a fight to potentially serve as the co-main event of UFC 303, which is scheduled to take place on June 29.

The Irishman and former interim welterweight champion have been going back and forth on social media for months, which resulted in fans speculating that they would be added to UFC 303. However, an official announcement regarding a bout has yet to be made.

Garry recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account and bashed Covington for claiming he is still injured. He mentioned that 'Chaos' foot should be healed by now and insinuated that he is trying to avoid fighting him:

"Let's see if he'll [Covington] show up June 29th, co-main, McGregor vs. Chandler, and let's see him put that to the fu**ing test. Little wimp. He doesn't want any of this smoke. His foot's sorem did you know that? His foot's sore. He broke his foot in December, it's April. It'll be six months by June. But no, his foot's sore...And no, I'm not gonna out cardio him, I'm gonna finish him in one [round], I don't need any cardio for him."

Check out Ian Garry's video calling out Colby Covington below:

When did Ian Garry last compete?

Ian Garry began the year on a high note as he most recently fought at UFC 298 this past February.

'The Future' earned a split decision win against No.10 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal and proceeded to immediately set the stage for his next bout by calling out Colby Covington. Based on his eagerness to compete at UFC 303, the Irishman is looking to remain active and inch closer to a title shot.

If he does compete at UFC 303 on Jun. 29th, it will have been a four-month turnaround, and his second fight in the first half of 2024. An impressive win could also be significant for him as it could propel him into the title picture.

Check out Ian Garry's Instagram post following his win over Geoff Neal below: