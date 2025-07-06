"He is not a double champion" - UFC insider highlights distinction between Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria despite their similar accomplishments

Ex-UFC fighter recently offered his take on the debate regarding the identical career achievements of Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria. The individual highlighted what distinguishes Topuria from McGregor, despite them becoming global MMA superstars.

Topuria became a two-division champion at UFC 317, defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight gold at the age of 28 years and four months. Notably, McGregor also captured his second belt around the same age as Topuria.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen asserted that despite Topuria's impressive feat, the Georgian-Spaniard hasn't achieved the double champion status yet. However, McGregor did it when he became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously by defeating then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016.

''I saw these comparisons. ESPN MMA put them up...I think [McGregor and Topuria] were both 28 years old...the comparisons are uncanny. Not to mention same weight classes, but one was a double champ and one was a two-time champ...There there's something about that I must tell you really bothers me because it's wrong. [Topuria] is not a double champion. He's a two-time champion.''

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger then suggested that Topuria has the opportunity to surpass McGregor.

''We don't have to wonder where Conor's going to go. The story is over...But Ilia is a fire that is still having gas put on it. Every time he signs a bout agreement, he stokes that fire. Every time he makes a walk, every time he gets a victory, every time he gets a microphone, he adds to that fire.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (0:03):

Former world champion calls out Conor McGregor to a potential fight

Former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi has been at odds with Conor McGregor, criticizing him on several occasions after the Irishman leaked their sparring footage in 2017. Since then, Malignaggi has maintained that he dominated McGregor, not the other way around.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT.com, Malignaggi slammed McGregor, saying:

''Conor [McGregor] is a very insecure person, he sold our sparring session in the complete wrong way and he is always trying to one-up me. Anything I do he is always involved, it is always me responding and it is never me initiating...I think with Conor, I'd only do it winner-takes-all. It would generate so much money so the winner would take a guaranteed $50k, or the whole pot whatever that is.'' [H/t: talkSPORT]

