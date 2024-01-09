“He earned it” - Ali Abdelaziz declares Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev as the “obvious” next fight for the UFC lightweight title

Ali Abdelaziz recently weighed in on the UFC lightweight title picture and declared that Justin Gaethje is the next worthy challenger for Islam Makhachev.

Gaethje is the current 'BMF' title holder after knocking out Dustin Poirier to win the vacant title at UFC 291 this past July. Since then, he has been adamant that he is deserving of a title shot, and rightfully so, as he is currently the No.2 ranked lightweight and coming off back-to-back wins.

While speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz backed 'The Highlight' and noted that he has earned a title shot. He mentioned that the 'BMF' title holder remained active and defeated Rafael Fiziev and Poirier, and believes that his performances warrant a title shot, saying:

"I think it's obvious, man...Justin Gaethje's a guy [that] never wants something to be given to him. He earned it with sweat and blood and tears inside the cage. Islam Makhachev, very interested to fighting him...He said, 'Doesn't matter who, when, and how. I'll fight anybody they give me.'...Justin Gaethje has earned it and Islam really excited about fighting him." [4:15 - 5:16]

Abdelaziz made a valid argument as 'The Highlight' put his status in the division on the line when he accepted his bout against Fiziev rather than pursue more lucrative bouts. The manager represents both Gaethje and Makhachev, so he will be a neutral party should a fight between his clients materialize.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's full interview below:

Ali Abdelaziz opens up on difficulty in booking fights for Umar Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz represents an excellent group of fighters and current champions, but that has also led to a very difficult time in getting fights booked for some of his clients, specifically Umar Nurmagomedov.

During the aforementioned interview, Abdelaziz brought up that 'Young Eagle' has been the most difficult fighter in history to book fights for and to no fault of his own. He mentioned that the UFC had done their best to book the unbeaten bantamweight prospect and made a comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, saying:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] was one of the hardest guys to get fights for. Islam Makhachev was the hardest guy to get fights for. Umar is not even close, he's one of the hardest guys in history [to get fights for]...Everybody, they become injured or they turn it down." [9:41 - 10:35]

Ali Abdelaziz's tweet regarding Nurmagomedov [Image courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 - X]