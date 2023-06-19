"He doesn't even wake up to celebrate landing each shot" - Ian Garry Machado's wife says UFC star beats her up in sleep ahead of fights

Ian Garry is one of the UFC's fastest rising prospects, recently earning himself the No. 13 ranking in the welterweight division.

'The Future' is so far undefeated as a professional (12-0) and has quickly gathered momentum since making his debut in the promotion in 2021. The Irishman has made the walk to the UFC's octagon on five occasions, earning himself three finishes and two unanimous decisions.

Whilst there is no doubt the 25-year-old is clearly a talented fighter, he hasn't taken all the plaudits himself. On more than one occasion the Irishman has stated a major factor behind his success is the support of his wife, Layla Anna-Lee. The pair married in February last year and welcomed their son to the world that October.

Anna-Lee is accomplished in her own right, working as a sports presenter and running a successful blog. Recently, she wrote piece detailing the life of being married to a fighter.

According to the 40-year-old, she has, on more than one occasion, been the subject of punches and kiches from Ian Garry whilst sleeping. She explained that he would be dreaming he was in the octagon and often wouldn't even wake up:

"I've been kicked, elbowed, faced a hammer fist to the nose and taken a body shot all in my slumber. He doesn't even wake up to celebrate landing each shot perfectly. Two weeks out from a fight I now sleep with my back to him and two pillows in between. Poor pillows." [H/t LaylaAnnaLee]

Fans react to Ian Garry versus Geoff Neal announcement

Ian Garry has wasted no time since making his welterweight ranking debut and already has his next fight lined up. The talented 25-year-old is set to clash against the veteran Geoff Neal in what promises to be an all-out-war.

Fans of the 'The Future' reacted to the fight news, with many excited to see how he lines up against one of the divisions most experienced and toughest fighters.

"This is going to be an absolute war! I can't wait to see these guys get after it!"

Another fan is predicting a KO win for Ian Garry.

"Garry KO and let's credit how active he is."

One fan was concerned about the booking, worrying a fight against Neal may be coming too early in his career.

"Might've bitten off more than he can chew here"

The pair are set to go head-to-head on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston.

