“He has everything” - Nabil Anane gearing up for Superlek’s god-tier versatility in massive world title unification battle at ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is expecting nothing but total war when he battles reigning divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout later this year in March. The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom will try to become the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with a win over 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

It is one of four world title fights already scheduled for the marquee event happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Speaking at the press conference for ONE 172 recently, Anane shared his thoughts on Superlek and what the latter would be bringing come fight night.

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Superlek is an all-rounder fighter. He has everything. He really has everything whether punch, feet, knees, elbows, skill, fight IQ, game adaptation. He is considered the best fighter. He was called one of the best pound-for-pound fighters already. Yes, he is very good."

Trending

ONE 172 will mark the second time Nabil Anane takes on Superlek. He made his ONE Championship debut in June 2023 against the Thai superstar in a flyweight Muay Thai contest. The match, however, did not move past the opening round as Superlek proved to be too much. Ultimately, 'The Kicking Machine' scored a first round knockout over the towering Anane.

It is something he is now looking to redeem himself from in their rematch at ONE 172, where the stakes are even higher.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodatng, check out watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane using big win at ONE 170 to get back at Superlek

Nabil Anane added his name to the roster of ONE world champions with an impressive TKO victory at ONE 170 last month. It is something he is looking to build on as he prepares for his rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in March in Japan.

He made his plans known in an Instagram post following his domination of erstwhile invincible Nico Carrillo of Scotland in their showdown for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt, which he capped with three knockdowns in the opening round for the TKO win.

Anane wrote:

"Thank you so much you guys my greatest team we have won together and this is only the first step much more coming, Inshallah❤️☝🏻 love all of you guys greatest team ever"

At ONE 172, Nabil Anane is out to cut Superlek's reign as bantamweight Muay Thai king after he ascended to the throne in his last fight in September in the United States with a 49-second knockout of former world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.