“He has exceeded my expectations” - Superlek Kiatmoo9 gives props to fallen Thai opponent Kongthoranee

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 says recent opponent Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was every bit as advertised and then some.

Superlek went to war with Kongthoranee last Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok at ONE Friday Fights 68, and emerged virtually unscathed after a dominant performance.

A comprehensive unanimous decision victory was awarded to 'The Kicking Machine' after three rounds of solid action.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight interviews, Superlek said that while it did not appear he was met with much resistance coming from Kongthoranee, his victory was anything but easy.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I don’t think the fight was easy. Of course, we are on a global level, nothing is easy, none of the fights would be easy. And I have known Kongthoranee for a long time, I’ve known him since we were fighting in five-round Muay Thai [fights] and he’s not an easy fighter, he’s a very good fighter. And I think today he did really well. He has exceeded my expectations."

With his victory, Superlek will now move on to an even bigger challenge in September, when he attempts to become a two-division, two-sport world champion.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 out for double champ status against 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

Thai sensation 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is gunning for history in his next fight.

The flyweight kickboxing king is set to challenge 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

