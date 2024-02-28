  • home icon
"He was so excited" - David August sheds light on unveiling the iconic "F**k You" suit to Conor McGregor for the first time

By Krishna Venki
Modified Feb 28, 2024 14:01 GMT
Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy - @TheNotoriousMMA on X/Twitter)
In the build-up to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor was seen wearing an extremely unique suit - one which had the expletive "f**k you" embroidered into the fabric in a pinstripe pattern.

Given his brash personality and the verbal barrage he launched at Mayweather, the suit was perfect for the man who donned it.

Recently, David August, the man behind the company that created the suit for 'The Notorious', spoke on how McGregor reacted when he showed the Irishman the suit for the first time.

August, who made an appearance on a podcast with YouTuber Rich Somers, said:

"He [McGregor] says, 'What should I wear next?' I said, 'Well, you can wear any of those four, or you can wear this.' I pulled out the suit, the 'F you' suit. He said, 'That's just a basic pinstripe,' and I said, 'No, look closely.' And he looked, he said, 'Gimme that suit,' grabbed it from me, we put it on him, and [McGregor] was so excited. He said, 'This is the greatest suit ever, when should I wear it,' and we talked about it a little bit. We said, 'Look, if you're going to wear it, you've got to wear it today.'"

Check out David August's comments on Conor McGregor's iconic suit here (19:50 for his comments):

youtube-cover

Conor McGregor shares more images of his character from upcoming Road House movie

Conor McGregor stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming reboot of the cult classic, Road House. The film is set to release on March 21 and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Recently, 'The Notorious' has been hard at work promoting the film and, in a series of tweets, shared a number of images that give fans a closer look at his character.

From what we can gather from the trailer, as well as the promotional material available as of the time of writing, McGregor's character, 'Knox', is the primary antagonist of the film and takes on Gyllenhaal's character, Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter, on a number of different occasions.

In another tweet, the Irishman shared a few more images alongside a caption that read:

"Knox, king of the roadhouse"

