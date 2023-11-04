“He was being extra nice” - Tommy Fury shares what Jake Paul told him following win over KSI

Jake Paul seemingly congratulated Tommy Fury after his victory over KSI.

Fury clinched a closely contested win over the British YouTuber, securing a controversial unanimous decision in the headline match of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card, which took place in Manchester on October 14. Initially, one judge called the bout a 57-57 draw but later revised it to 57-56 in favor of 'TNT'. 'The Nightmare' was far from pleased with the decision, and he expressed his frustration by labeling it a "robbery" after the fight.

Even though they were fierce adversaries and Jake Paul had suffered a split decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February, 'The Problem Child' extended his congratulations to Fury after the 24-year-old Englishman's victory over their mutual antagonist, KSI.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail Boxing, Fury revealed that Paul had sent him a message following the match:

"He messaged me the other day and said congratulations brother. You know, 'I could tell there's something wrong with your hand' and all this sort of stuff and being extra nice."

He added:

"I am ahead of this crossover thing now, and it's all right by saying because I beat the two best men in it. So whoever I wanna fight next is upto me."

Check out Fury's comments below:

Jake Paul and KSI share a tumultuous relationship and have expressed their desire to face off for the past couple of years. In recent months, their animosity has grown stronger, especially after Paul lashed out at 'The Nightmare', accusing him of reacting poorly to the loss in the aftermath of his fight with Fury.

Tommy Fury's claims about Jake Paul's message spark fan feedback

Tommy Fury's assertion of receiving a congratulatory message from Jake Paul elicited a diverse range of responses from the fans.

One fan wrote:

"He can’t congratulate him?"

Another wrote:

"That just didn’t happen did it"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Like I am shocked"

"looks like he’s staying in shape. might rematch Jake dec. 15"

"THIS is why the PBA need to wake up and overturn this fight to JJ. The Fury's are embarrassing and making a mockery of combat sports"

"Jake running away from the rematch and try be best friends with Tommy😭"

"So wholesome to see that Jake still supports his dad even after how badly his dad beat him up 🥺"

