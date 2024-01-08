“He has no fear” - Anthony Joshua’s promoter owns up to needing a “change of underwear” after seeing Francis Ngannou spar

Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight boxing bout between his client and Francis Ngannou. He even owned up to an embarrassing occurrence after seeing him spar.

Joshua is scheduled to fight the former UFC heavyweight champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, which has been the site of their recent bouts. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, Hearn opened up about the perception surrounding 'The Predator' and mentioned that he had displayed a mental quality that makes him a dangerous opponent.

Hearn said:

"He [Francis Ngannou] has no fear. Normally a guy without a boxing background should be going in fighting Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, they're half petrified of really not knowing what to do...He's back sparring already. You know, I’ll be honest with you, that made me [need] a change of underwear...He's dangerous."

Ngannou is coming off his impressive performance against Tyson Fury this past October, which saw him knock down the heavyweight champion but lose a controversial decision. 'AJ', on the other hand, is currently riding a three-fight winning streak that includes his most recent TKO win over Otto Wallin last month at 'Day of Reckoning'.

Both heavyweights are known for their knockout power, so fans could be in for an entertaining bout.

Anthony Joshua's promoter weighs in on Saudi Arabia hosting massive boxing events

Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, weighed in on the negative perception of Saudi Arabia hosting massive boxing events more frequently rather than the events being spread out to other countries.

During the aforementioned appearance, Hearn noted that Saudi Arabia has done an excellent job in putting big fights together, which has made for an exciting time for boxing fans. He mentioned that boxing is a global sport and doesn't see any issues with more events being hosted in Riyadh, saying:

"You know there's this thing it's called the world? Boxing doesn't just have to exist in America and Britain...Just because another country has come in and started showing an interest in boxing doesn't mean it's a negative. It's a positive...And it's very exciting to be a boxing a part of, especially for a fight fan."

