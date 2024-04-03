“He feels like he’s the boss because of the Kick thing” - KSI warns Adin Ross of “slapping him in the face” at next sighting as relations sour

KSI recently sounded off on Adin Ross and issued a warning for the popular streamer, signifying that their relationship has clearly soured.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took aim at Ross after he claimed that there was animosity and an attempt from Misfits Boxing to disrupt his boxing shows. They have gone back-and-forth on social media in recent months, and the PRIME co-founder doubled down as he criticized the streamer.

During his appearance on What's Good Podcast, KSI blasted Ross for causing the rift between them. He said things would get physical should they meet in-person and that he considers it to be on-site at this point.

He said:

"Like, if I meet you, I'm there like it's on smoke. So me and Adin [Ross], I'd slap him in the face...It all started from the boxing stuff...It's even to the point I don't go Kick now because of Adin. I don't want to be associated with that platform or anything to do with him. I just think he's a bit of a di**head...I think he feels like he's a boss because of the whole Kick thing...From what I've heard, he has like a tiny a** percentage."

It will be interesting to see whether Ross responds to KSI as it doesn't sound as though they will be burying the hatchet any time soon.

KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydrate partners with the Toronto Raptors

KSI and Logan Paul have had plenty of success in their parterships with major professional teams and athletes. They recently added the Toronto Raptors to their portfolio.

The PRIME co-founders were in attendance at Scotiabank Arena last night as the team announced that they have signed a deal with PRIME Hydration, which will see the brand become the official sports drink partner of the Raptors. They are the lone Canadian franchise in the league and won the 2019 NBA championship.

The YouTubers-turned-entrepreneurs are no strangers to the Raptors ownership group MLSE. Auston Matthews, leading goal scorer of MLSE-owned NHL franchise Toronto Maple Leafs, is a PRIME sponsored athlete.

With the PRIME's involvement with one of MLSE's biggest star players and now the Raptors, it appears as though they could gain plenty of revenue in the Canada for their sports drink.

