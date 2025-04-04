"He should fight Charles or Justin first" - Fans react to Chael Sonnen's theory on Ilia Topuria's promised title shot

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen questioned the real story behind Ilia Topuria vacating his featherweight title and suggested that the UFC may have forced him to give up the belt. His comments sparked buzz online, with many fans sharing their reactions across social media.
Topuria recently claimed that the UFC promised him a direct title shot against Islam Makhachev in exchange for vacating the featherweight belt and officially moving up to lightweight. However, Makhachev and his team have made it clear that they are not interested in the matchup, emphasizing that ‘La Leyenda’ must first prove himself against a top contender.
Sonnen posted a video on his Instagram questioning Topuria’s remarks and suggesting that the Spaniard may not have willingly given up the belt. He hinted that the UFC may have forced him to vacate, saying:
"Everything that we have seen says Ilia has been stripped, even though the story we're all supposed to go along with is that he vacated the belt. He vacated, by the way, I'm not relooking at that. He vacated, but there's still something off. Ilia coming out and saying that the UFC gave their word that he would get a world title fight. How? And you know, when we spoke to Charles [Oliveira], he had alluded to that, saying both things can be true. Ilia's next fight can be for the title. The next time the title is contested doesn't have to involve Ilia. I get that concept."
He continued:
"The UFC does not like when someone walks away from the belt. We're gonna get you right back on track, you're going to a main event, you're going to a world title fight. How do I reply with that when you're giving me information that I did not want?”
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:
This sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts. Fans chimed in, suggesting that Topuria should face a top contender to prove his worth, writing:
“He should fight Charles or Justin first. Prove he's worthy.”
“Earn that shot and you can go for the belt. without earning you are nobody.”
“Ilia single handedly made FW (featherweight division) a joke.”
Check out some more fan reactions below:
Ilia Topuria is focusing on only two names in the lightweight division
Speaking with Alvaro Colmenero, Ilia Topuria revealed that he is training with only two names in mind in the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. He made it clear that he has no interest in facing any other opponents for his 155-pound debut.
"I'm preparing for Islam Makhachev. All of my training is actually focused on Islam or Charles [Oliveira], because I don't see any other opponents. So, I have two names in mind.”
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: