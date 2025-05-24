“He fixed everything” - Johan Ghazali says Superbon showed him the intricacies of a good striking repertoire

Johan Ghazali has knockout power, speed, and swagger – but he's young. And even in the real world, raw talent can’t compare to the quiet wisdom that comes with experience. That’s what he’s been soaking up lately from one of the best to ever do it: Superbon.
The 18-year-old phenom has been training under the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king as he prepares for his ONE Fight Night 32 appearance, and it’s already changed the way he looks at striking. Ghazali’s always had the killer instinct, but now he’s learning how to fine-tune it into something more dangerous.
He said as much in an interview with Goated Combat:
"Honestly, training with Superbon, he fixed everything. And you know, before this, I would train with people and they would fix my technique and stuff like that and I would never listen."
But well, when the person talking is Superbon, even Johan Ghazali has no other choice but to listen.
Superbon didn’t just tweak his stance or polish a few combinations. According to Ghazali, the Thai superstar broke everything down and rebuilt it with intention.
Watch the full interview below:
“He's going to be the best in this sport” - Superbon sees a bright future for rising star Johan Ghazali
Superbon’s praise doesn’t come easy, but the Thai striking legend has been in the sport long enough to know when someone has that “it” factor—and in Ghazali, he sees a future superstar.
"I see Johan, he needs a bit more experience, but he's going to be the best in this sport," Superbon said.
"Because he's focused, his mindset is really good. He focuses really well. He trains really hard, he never stops training, even I tell Johan, you need to rest. He never stops training. So he's going to be the best in this sport."
Watch Johan Ghazali in action against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, available on Prime Video with an active subscription.