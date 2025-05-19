“He's going to be the best in this sport” - Superbon sees a bright future for rising star Johan Ghazali

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand has been working closely with 18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.
And what the striking veteran sees in the young phenom is a very bright future in 'the art of eight limbs'.
Superbon is one of the most accomplished fighters to come out of Thailand, and he currently runs his own gym in Bangkok -- Superbon Training Camp -- where Ghazali has spent his past few training camps.
Under Superbon's watchful guidance, Ghazali appears to be headed toward greatness.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon said:
"I see Johan, he needs a bit more experience, but he's going to be the best in this sport, because he's focused, his mindset is really good. He focuses really well. He trains really hard, he never stops training, even I tell Johan, you need to rest. He never stops training. So he's going to be the best in this sport."
Needless to say, Ghazali is in great hands if he continues to train with Superbon and other legends in Thailand.
Johan Ghazali draws Diego Paez in ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video return
'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to take on Colombian knockout artist Diego Paez.
The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.
The event goes down at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.