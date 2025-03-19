"He fought a bum" - Denis Puric says Takeru Segawa, Masaaki Noiri have failed to impress him

Flyweight contender Denis Puric is clearly not a fan of Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri's fighting styles. To him, they're too predictable and not that impressive.

Ad

The 39-year-old veteran contender explained this take during his recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA, where he stated:

"I don't know, bro. Again, he fought a bum, so I can't tell you. They do calf kicks all day, bro. That's what they do. That's their style. I know how these guys fight. I've been in this game for so long. I look at one guy, they all look the same, the whole team fights the same way."

Ad

Trending

The Bosnian-Canadian slugger further elaborated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Noiri, Takeru - they all have the same style. They go for a little calf kick, it's the Japanese style, man. So yeah, listen. I'm not impressed by those guys."

Despite this criticism from 'The Bosnian Menace', both Takeru and Masaaki will be featured in the main and co-main event of the upcoming ONE 172 card on March 23, which will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Takeru will fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing megafight, while Noiri takes on Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Takeru reveals that leg injury from Superlek fight hasn't fully healed yet

'The Natural Born Krusher' has also admitted that the leg injury he suffered against Superlek during his debut match in ONE Championship in January 2024 hasn't fully healed yet.

Ad

Ad

He shared this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"Regarding skill and technique, everyone has told me that the most obvious shortcoming I exhibited was my inability to check those leg kicks. That is true, but the injury to my leg has not fully healed even now."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per-view. The event will take place inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.