“He fought Chuck Liddell, he fought Fedor” – Joe Rogan explores the story of an American MMA veteran who relocated to Russia

Joe Rogan recently recounted the story of Jeff Monson, an American MMA fighter who fought in the UFC but has since relocated to Russia.

Monson is a former heavyweight that faced off against legends such as Chuck Liddell, Fedor Emelianenko and Daniel Cormier. He amassed a staggering 61-26 professional record over the course of his career, which has seen him compete in the UFC and PRIDE before he moved to Russia in the early 2010s. 'The Snowman' has remained in the European country since and earlier this year renounced his American citizenship.

The UFC color commentator used Jeff Monson as an example whilst in discussion with comedian and political commentator Dave Smith.

The pair were weighing in on the propaganda involved with the Israel-Palestine conflict and Smith claimed that no Americans would fall for it, using Russia and Vladimir Putin as an example. Rogan hit back, however, and stated that he knew someone who did, former MMA fighter Jeff Monson. He said:

"I know a guy who actually did move to Russia, Jeff Monson. He was an MMA fighter. He fought a bunch of people, he fought Chuck Liddell, he fought Fedor. He moved to Russia, he speaks Russian. He loves Russia, he's got a hammer and sickle tattoo."

Catch Rogan's comments here (5:40):

Joe Rogan reflects on Francis Ngannou's split-decision loss to Tyson Fury

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk recently discussed Francis Ngannou's bout against Tyson Fury, which saw the Cameroonian narrowly lose via split-decision on his boxing debut.

Ngannou and 'The Gypsy King' faced-off last month in a bout titled the 'Battle of the Baddest.' What was expected to be a routine victory for Fury proved anything but as 'The Predator' shocked the world by going toe-to-toe with the Brit and even dropped him in the third.

Despite a valiant effort from Ngannou, he controversially came up short on the scorecards. Rogan reflected on the result a month later, where he maintained that he believes Francis Ngannou won that fight.

Speaking on episode #2054 of the The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"Francis Ngannou, who's never had a boxing match in his life... Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous."

Catch Rogan's comments here (0:30):