'Judge should go to jail'- Joe Rogan and Elon Musk reflect on Francis Ngannou's split decision loss to Tyson Fury

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk recently discussed the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match and weighed in on the bout's controversial result.

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion in Riyadh this past weekend. While Fury was expected to brush past the Cameroonian, Ngannou shockingly pushed Fury to his limits and even secured the fight's lone knockdown in the third round with a stunning left hook.

After an exciting back-and-forth contest, Tyson Fury got his hand raised via split decision. While some were satisfied with the result, many claimed that Francis Ngannou deserved to win and were unhappy with the judges' decision to score in favor of the lineal heavyweight champion.

Joe Rogan is among those who thought Ngannou should've won. The 56-year-old stand-up comic and podcaster recently hosted Elon Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE #2054) and discussed why the former UFC heavyweight champion deserved the victory. He said:

"Francis Ngannou, who's never had a boxing match in his life... Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous."

Elon Musk discusses Mark Zuckerberg fight with Joe Rogan and explains why it would be "unfair"

Earlier this year, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg exchanged some light-hearted banter on social media that led to the two industry rivals seemingly agreeing to settle their differences in a cage fight. Even UFC CEO Dana White was later involved, and he confirmed that they were serious about doing such an event for charity.

While their social media banter intensified in the following months, there was no concrete update on a fight date or venue. The hype eventually fizzled out after White expressed his doubts over the Musk-Zuckerberg fight actually happening.

In the same podcast episode, Joe Rogan asked Elon Musk about the highly anticipated billionaire vs. billionaire matchup. Musk blamed the Meta Platforms CEO for the bout falling through and said:

"Zuck pulled out. He used the pull-out method... He was like, 'It's gotta be UFC rules.' He accused me of not being serious. And I said, 'Listen, at the end of the day, I'll fight you any place, anywhere under any rules.' I'm way bigger than him, it's unfair. I don't think he should fight me."

