"He fought everybody" - Welterweight elite claims Israel Adesanya's former opponent has the best chin in the UFC, ranks Max Holloway at No.5  

Israel Adesanya was once one of the dominant UFC champions. During his time as champion, he defeated several formidable competitors, including Marvin Vettori, who recently received acknowledgment from UFC welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns.

During a discussion on the Show Me The Money podcast, 'Durinho' and his fellow hosts explored the topic of the best chins in the UFC. Renato Moicano mentioned that Vettori has never been knocked down in a fight. Burns then emphasized how remarkable this achievement is, saying:

"Not even knocked down, crazy right? Not even knocked down and then he fought [Israel] Adesanya, he fought... he fought everybody bro."

Burns then ranked the top five best chins in the promotion, according to his opinion. Notably, Burns placed former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in fifth position. Ahead of Holloway, he mentioned other fighters, such as Pedro Munhoz, Alexandre Pantoja, and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. The 38-year-old ranked Vettori on the number one position.

"I go Marvin Vettori number one, then... [Pedro] Munhoz number two, then [Alexandre] Pantoja number three, then who's the other guys?... Chito [Marlon Vera] four and [Max] Holloway five."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (39:36):

In his recent fight at UFC 308, Holloway experienced the only knockout loss of his UFC career at the hands of Ilia Topuria. In contrast, the likes of Vettori, Munhoz, Pantoja, and Vera have never been knocked out during their professional MMA careers.

Rising middleweight contender has targeted a clash against Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the promotion. Most recently, he sustained a knockout loss against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250.

Despite this setback, Adesanya remains a highly sought-after opponent in the 185-pound division. Notably, a few days ago, after defeating Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze immediately called out both 'Izzy' and Robert Whittaker for a fight.

Later, Dolidze revealed who might present a better challenge for him by saying:

"Both of these guys have good names. More important for me is the name. Of course, Adesanya was more on the top and it would be better for me as a name to fight Adesanya, but Whittaker also was champion. He’s very good fighter. It’s not about personality or something. It’s all about name and quality of opponent. Adesanya will of course be better if we are talking about the more loud name."

Check out Roman Dolidze's comments on Israel Adesanya below (6:27):

