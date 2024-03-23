"He froze a little bit" - Fabricio Andrade sums up what went wrong for Thanh Le in title unification match with Tang Kai

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is currently on the mend right now, healing up from injuries he suffered last year in two high-profile bouts. But that doesn't mean he isn't keeping close tabs on all the action that has gone down in ONE Championship over the past several months.

One fight Andrade has thoroughly enjoyed was the featherweight MMA world title unification between 'regular' champion Tang Kai and 'interim' champion Thanh Le at ONE 166 earlier this month.

Tang and Le locked horns at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's historic return to the Middle East, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena last March 1st.

The Chinese fighter successfully unified the featherweight MMA belt by knocking out Le in the third round.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Andrade talked about that fight and gave his thoughts on where Thanh Le went wrong.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"I feel because of Tang Kai's power, Thanh Le kind of froze a little bit. And he was trying to kind of avoid the shots and find a big shot to see if he could knock Tang Kai down."

It's a good observation from Andrade, who says moving up to featherweight in the future could also be a possibility for him. It is worthy to note that Andrade was previously teammates with Tang when they both trained at Tiger Muay Thai.

Fabricio Andrade enjoyed 'very technical fight' between Tang Kai and Thanh Le

As a fight fan, first and foremost, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade says he enjoyed the technical pacing of the Tang Kai vs. Thanh Le showdown at ONE 166.

However, the 26-year-old believes Le may have played around too much and underestimated Tang, which led to his downfall.

'Wonder Boy' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"That was a very technical fight. You know, leading up to the fight, Thanh Le was playing a lot in Tang Kai's head before the fight, saying that he was ready and stuff."