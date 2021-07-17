"He gets a five-round decision" - Adrian Yanez predicts the winner of Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (13-3-0) is set to face Randy Costa (6-1-0) on the undercard of Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32. Ahead of the much-awaited fight card, Yanez gave his predictions for the forthcoming July 24 main event in an interview with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko.

Adrian Yanez believes 'The Sandman' will cruise to a five-round decision win against Dillashaw. The 27-year-old opined that Dillashaw, who is coming off a two-year layoff, would find it difficult to find his bearings inside the cage.

"Honestly, I think [Cory Sandhagen] gets a five-round decision," said Adrian Yanez.

Dillashaw, though, will present Sandhagen with a tough challenge and won't be knocked out by the No.2-ranked bantamweight in the early rounds, according to Yanez.

"I think T.J. Dillashaw is a little too good to get knocked out; he is going to be very calculated in taking risks. He isn't going to put himself in any danger. So, it'd either be a fourth or fifth-round stoppage but I believe it's going all five."

"It's a double-edged sword" - Adrian Yanez on T.J. Dillashaw's return after suspension

T.J. Dillashaw was suspended by USADA in April 2019 after he tested positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The anti-doping agency, along with the NYSAC, imposed a two-year-long suspension on the California native following the adverse findings in his sample.

Dillashaw became eligible to return in January 2021. The UFC has pitted the former bantamweight titleholder against No.2-ranked Cory Sandhagen. As a former champion, Dillashaw might get another shot at undisputed gold if he gets a win on July 24.

However, akin to the oddsmakers, Adrian Yanez believes Cory Sandhagen won't be an easy challenge for the 35-year-old Dillashaw. Sandhagen is in his prime and will undoubtedly take home the win on July 24, per Yanez.

"It's a double edged sword... [T.J. Dilliashaw] comes back and gets to fight Cory Sandhagen. But also, [Sandhagen] is a beast. I don't see this as an easy fight for T.J. Dillashaw at all. Two-year layoff, I don't see it going T.J.'s way. Cory Sandhagen is just on a different level right now."

Check out Adrian Yanez's complete interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

