"He has to go home" - Umar Nurmagomedov sounds off on Rob Font's placement in UFC bantamweight rankings 

UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov recently criticized the UFC rankings and his divisional fighters' positions.

Despite his undefeated record and four-fight win streak in the octagon, Nurmagomedov is currently ranked a lowly No.13 in the bantamweight division.

Ahead of his fight against Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev this Saturday, Nurmagomedov spoke to the UFC and had this to say about his ascent:

"I hope I will advance up in like, the top 10. All these guys talk about, ‘I’m 13, he’s 12, I don’t want to fight with him because he doesn’t deserve.’ I hope UFC is going to put me like No. 8 or 7. Because all these guys who are in this position, they are old guys who didn’t win their last couple fights. They don’t deserve."

Nurmagomedov then singled out No.9-ranked contender Rob Font as not deserving of his rank. Font has lost two straight fights and has failed to challenge for the title in 10 years spent at the promotion:

"For example, Rob Font is No. 8 or No. 9. He lose like, a couple of fights. He has to go home. Not go home, like, go away. Maybe top 15, but not top eight. He not deserve. If it’s going to be Cory Sandhagen next fight, I think it’s going to be contender fight I hope. I don’t want to look past my opponent. This Saturday I have to first win, and then we’re going to talk."

Umar Nurmagomedov discusses upcoming fight against Bekzat Almakhan

At media day, Umar Nurmagomedov previewed his upcoming fight against Kazakhstani fighter Bekzat Almakhan. Almakhan will make his UFC debut against Nurmagomedov and currently holds a record of 16 wins and one loss, with 15 of his wins coming via finishes.

Despite Almakhan's newcomer status, Nurmagomedov is not underestimating him. He stated that he was affording the bout as much importance as a title fight and hoped to continue being active by accepting the fight:

"For me, I have to be active. I didn't think this fight is going to be a very easy fight for me and I didn't train. No, I'm training. I'm training very hard. I'm training like I will train for the title. I'm not sleep. For my opponent, it's opportunity, big opportunity. I think he'll do a great job, too, and we'll see this Saturday."

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's full comments at media day below:

