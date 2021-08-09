"He has been going to the gym 3 times a day, 6 days a week" - Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor explains how dedicated Jake Paul has been towards boxing over the last 3 years

Bellator lightweight Anthony Taylor claims that, through sheer dedication and hard work, Jake Paul has successfully transformed himself into a professional boxer.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Taylor explained why the YouTube star needs to be taken seriously in the world of combat sports.

According to Taylor, Jake Paul has been training in the sport for three years now, but the work he has already put in amounts to almost six years of training.

'Pretty Boy' revealed that Jake Paul has been going to the gym three times a day, six days a week, and expects him to look very sharp in the upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley on August 29.

"For a guy who's been training for three years, his growth is equivalent of a guy who's been training for six years. Because, imagine if you're doing boxing for three years, you're probably going to go to the gym two to three times a week for an hour right? Jake has been going to the gym 3 times a day, 6 days a week," said Anthony Taylor.

Watch Anthony Taylor's interview with Sky Sports Boxing below:

Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley, claims Anthony Taylor

According to Taylor, Jake Paul will have the edge against Tyron Woodley heading into their fight because 'The Problem Child' is the better boxer among the two.

Although he doesn't think Jake Paul will be able to knock Woodley out, he's confident that Paul will emerge victorious via a unanimous decision.

"I can't see Tyron getting knocked out, I don't know. I don't know where he's at because we never saw Tyron get knocked out since Nate Marquardt in Strikeforce, and we are talking MMA gloves you know. But I do see Tyron losing by unanimous, all eight rounds. I definitely see that coming on." Taylor said.

3 weeks. Sunday August 29th. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3eGLRiVdc7 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2021

Anthony Taylor himself is gearing up to fight British boxer Tommy Fury on the undercard of Jake Paul's pay-per-view fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois have been added to the #PaulWoodley undercard on Aug. 29.



Tommy, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, is set to fight MMA fighter Anthony Taylor. (via @Marc_Raimondi) pic.twitter.com/3yHG3RLQaZ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 2, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard