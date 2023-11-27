"He is gonna make a lot of people SICK!" - Fans debate outcome of potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and undefeated boxer David Benavidez

Boxing fans appear to be split down the middle in regards to predicting the outcome of the potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

Alvarez is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, which is evidenced by his plethora of world titles. The Mexican is the current WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion, and his accolades extend to unifying three weight classes as well as being the only boxer in history to become the undisputed super middleweight champ.

For Benavidez, the undefeated American (28-0) is one of the biggest rising stars in the sport, becoming the youngest fighter to hold the super middleweight title when he captured the belt in 2017.

Due to Canelo Alvarez's status as the kingpin in boxing's middleweight divisions, it appears as though he is destined the face David Benavidez next. Whilst the fight is yet to be officially confirmed, 'El Bandera Roja' has been touted as the mandatory challenger.

Fans have since been debating the outcome of the highly anticipated clash, with many either seeing it as a routine victory for Alvarez or Benavidez causing a major upset.

One fan wrote:

"He (David Benavidez) is gonna make a lot of people SICK!

Another fan added:

"Canelo by tko 💯 remember this prediction"

One fan even speculated that Canelo Alvarez will vacate the title to avoid the fight:

"Canelo will vacate that mandatory and not fight benedivez watch"

Terence Crawford wants to face Canelo Alvarez next

Terence Crawford has thrown his name into the mix as the potential next opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

'Bud' has been itching to step back into the ring following his stunning performance against Errol Spence Jr., which saw him become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

Following his win over Spence Jr., Crawford immediately placed his focus on another division and called out Alvarez for his next fight. Despite talks not yet happening between the pair's camps, Terence Crawford provided an update in a recent interview with FightHubTV. He said:

"I think business talks. When the right business comes across the table it’ll happen. I just be talking, you know what I mean? Canelo’s a big dude. But at the same time I still believe in my abilities. He’s a heavy dude but he’s not a big guy. He’s 5′ 8″, I’m 5′ 8″. My arms longer than his. That fight would be good."

Catch Crawford's comments here (7:50):