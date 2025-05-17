“He got tired from the damage” - Superbon dispels Kongthoranee’s injured foot as the reason for his loss to Nong-O

After Nong-O Hama’s big win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, some fans pointed to Kongthoranee’s foot injury as the reason things fell apart late. But according to Superbon, who cornered Nong-O that night, it wasn’t the foot that changed the fight. It was the damage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon shared his observations from the ringside:

"Yeah. Because he took a lot of damage in the third round and the second round, too," Superbon said. "Because Nong-O was kicking with power, and he had his power too. So I feel like Kongthoranee got a lot of damage, and he got tired from the damage."

Nong-O’s timing and shots in the later rounds had Kongthoranee fading by the final bell. While Kongthoranee showed heart, Superbon says it was Nong-O’s relentless kicks and pressure, not a lingering injury, that wore him down.

“You don’t need to trade with him” - Superbon reveals tactical switch that helped Nong-O establish dominance vs Kongthoranee

Superbon also shared a key corner adjustment that helped swing the momentum in Nong-O’s favor after a wild round two.

"When he came back to the corner after round two, we told Nong-O, ‘You don’t need to trade with him, just kick because he didn't block you when you kicked. Keep kicking, because you got the upper hand there.’ And I think he stuck to that strategy."

It was a small shift, but an important one. Rather than getting drawn into heavy exchanges, Nong-O leaned into what was working: his precision and power from the outside. And by round three, the difference showed.

And so on May 3, ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II resulted in a unanimous decision win in favor of Nong-O, officially putting him back in the win column after a rough flyweight debut.

