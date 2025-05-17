  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He got tired from the damage” - Superbon dispels Kongthoranee’s injured foot as the reason for his loss to Nong-O

“He got tired from the damage” - Superbon dispels Kongthoranee’s injured foot as the reason for his loss to Nong-O

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 17, 2025 05:34 GMT
Kongthoranee vs Nong-O, Superbon in the circle
Kongthoranee vs Nong-O, Superbon in the circle

After Nong-O Hama’s big win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, some fans pointed to Kongthoranee’s foot injury as the reason things fell apart late. But according to Superbon, who cornered Nong-O that night, it wasn’t the foot that changed the fight. It was the damage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon shared his observations from the ringside:

"Yeah. Because he took a lot of damage in the third round and the second round, too," Superbon said. "Because Nong-O was kicking with power, and he had his power too. So I feel like Kongthoranee got a lot of damage, and he got tired from the damage."

Nong-O’s timing and shots in the later rounds had Kongthoranee fading by the final bell. While Kongthoranee showed heart, Superbon says it was Nong-O’s relentless kicks and pressure, not a lingering injury, that wore him down.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

also-read-trending Trending

“You don’t need to trade with him” - Superbon reveals tactical switch that helped Nong-O establish dominance vs Kongthoranee

Superbon also shared a key corner adjustment that helped swing the momentum in Nong-O’s favor after a wild round two.

"When he came back to the corner after round two, we told Nong-O, ‘You don’t need to trade with him, just kick because he didn't block you when you kicked. Keep kicking, because you got the upper hand there.’ And I think he stuck to that strategy."

It was a small shift, but an important one. Rather than getting drawn into heavy exchanges, Nong-O leaned into what was working: his precision and power from the outside. And by round three, the difference showed.

And so on May 3, ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II resulted in a unanimous decision win in favor of Nong-O, officially putting him back in the win column after a rough flyweight debut.

Watch it via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications