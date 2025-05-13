“You don’t need to trade with him” - Superbon reveals tactical switch that helped Nong-O establish dominance vs Kongthoranee

Superbon offered some insight into Nong-O Hama's game plan going into the third round of his rematch with Kongthoranee. The former eight-time ONE world champion delivered another spectacular performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 31, earning a unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai following a three-round war in Bangkok, Thailand.
While Nong-O delivered a solid opening round, he faced some adversity in the second, getting noticeably wobbled by his opponent. Fortunately, the striking legend made it out of the round and headed to his corner, where Superbon would provide a fight-changing bit of advice. Superbon revealed during the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference:
"When he came back to the corner after round two, we told Nong-O, ‘You don’t need to trade with him, just kick because he didn't block you when you kicked. Keep kicking, because you got the upper hand there.’ And I think he stuck to that strategy."
Superbon believes it was Nong-O's determination that won the data at ONE Fight Night 31
The victory not only snapped a two-fight losing skid for Nong-O, but it also showed the world that the 38-year-old legend has plenty of gas left in the tank. Weighing in on the same, Superbon continued:
"Both of them traded heavy blows and were exhausted because they went toe-to-toe for three rounds. But I must say it was a very fun fight. I think Nong-O won because he was more determined."
With a win over the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, fight fans are clamoring to see Nong-O challenge for the weight class's top prize, which currently sits vacant.
Was Nong-O's performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai enough to earn him another shot at 26 pounds of gold?
If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.