“You don’t need to trade with him” - Superbon reveals tactical switch that helped Nong-O establish dominance vs Kongthoranee

Superbon offered some insight into Nong-O Hama's game plan going into the third round of his rematch with Kongthoranee. The former eight-time ONE world champion delivered another spectacular performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 31, earning a unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai following a three-round war in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Ad

Trending

While Nong-O delivered a solid opening round, he faced some adversity in the second, getting noticeably wobbled by his opponent. Fortunately, the striking legend made it out of the round and headed to his corner, where Superbon would provide a fight-changing bit of advice. Superbon revealed during the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference:

"When he came back to the corner after round two, we told Nong-O, ‘You don’t need to trade with him, just kick because he didn't block you when you kicked. Keep kicking, because you got the upper hand there.’ And I think he stuck to that strategy."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Superbon believes it was Nong-O's determination that won the data at ONE Fight Night 31

The victory not only snapped a two-fight losing skid for Nong-O, but it also showed the world that the 38-year-old legend has plenty of gas left in the tank. Weighing in on the same, Superbon continued:

"Both of them traded heavy blows and were exhausted because they went toe-to-toe for three rounds. But I must say it was a very fun fight. I think Nong-O won because he was more determined."

Ad

With a win over the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, fight fans are clamoring to see Nong-O challenge for the weight class's top prize, which currently sits vacant.

Was Nong-O's performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai enough to earn him another shot at 26 pounds of gold?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.