“They had a very strong heart” - Superbon says Nong-O and Kongthoranee tore the house down at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was very impressed with the show Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee put on in their ONE Fight Night 31 headliner.

Three months removed from their first meeting that saw Kongthoranee escape with a debatable decision, the two Thai warriors ran it back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. And needless to say, they did not disappoint.

After three action-packed rounds, Nong-O was declared the winner, evening the series and, in the eyes of many, righting a wrong he suffered back in February.

Looking back on the clash during a ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview, Superbon congratulated both fighters for delivering a memorable main event inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"Both sides were really pushing and pushing," Superbon said. "They had a very strong heart. Both sides brought different weapons."

Not only did Nong-O snap a two-fight losing skid with the victory, but he also established himself as a legitimate contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division by taking out its third-ranked contender.

Superbon wants to see Nong-O get a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title

As it stands, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is without a champion after its former holder, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, lost the belt on the scale in November.

With an impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 31, Superbon believes Nong-O has made a compelling case for a crack at the vacant 26 pounds of gold.

"Nobody holds the belt right now," Superbon added. "I think he deserves to fight for the title."

Do you think Nong-O is one of the two men who should compete for the flyweight Muay Thai crown in 2025?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

