“He deserves to fight for the title” - Superbon backs Nong-O for flyweight gold following ONE Fight Night 31 performance

Superbon thinks Nong-O Hama deserves a crack at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O stepped into the main event spotlight for a highly anticipated rematch with rising Thai sensation Kongthoranee.

In their first meeting, Kongthoranee scored a decision victory over Nong-O, though the scorecards were met with some skepticism, prompting the promotion to book an immediate rematch.

The second time around, Nong-O left no question as to who the winner was, walking away with a landslide victory over the 28-year-old standout.

Defeating the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, Superbon believes that Nong-O has more than earned the right to compete for the division's top prize, which currently sits without a champion.

"Nobody holds the belt right now," Superbon said in an interview with the Bangkok Post following ONE Fight Night 31. "I think he deserves to fight for the title."

Nong-O wants to fight again for ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title previously resided with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Unfortunately, 'The Iron Man' was stripped of the strap in November after failing to make weight for his scheduled title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in Qatar.

Since then, the belt has remained vacant, but with Nong-O's big win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and Rodtang's back-to-back victories over Smith and Takeru Segawa, it seems as though the two are teed up for one of the biggest Muay Thai clashes in ONE history.

"Make it happen again 💯🔥," Nong-O wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him holding the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title he held for four years.

Do you want to see Nong-O challenge for a world title in his new weight class?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

