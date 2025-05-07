Superbon says Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee rematch was even better than the first one: "They were trading heavy weapons"

In the eyes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, the second encounter between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2 was a better match than their first bout last February.

Ad

According to Superbon, the Thai striking maestros brought their heavy artillery to the match and weren't afraid to throw their best shots against each other.

The Thai superstar shared this during his post-fight interview:

"They were trading heavy weapons. They were exchanging blows throughout the three rounds it was really a fun fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Superbon's interview here:

Ad

Trending

After an entertaining three-round battle, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion got the unanimous decision victory over the 28-year-old contender to get one back.

This was Nong-O's revenge win over Kongthoranee after getting away with a close split decision victory in their first match last February at ONE Fight Night 28. Additionally, Nong-O received the $50,000 bonus for this incredible performance.

Superbon was also instrumental in this win by Nong-O, as he was in his camp for this match to help him and was present at his corner during the fight.

Ad

Nong-O tips hat to Kongthoranee for bringing a better version of himself in their ONE Fight Night 31 rematch

The Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete credited Kongthoranee for bringing his A-game into their second meeting and being stronger.

However, the 38-year-old Thai veteran said that it didn't have much effect on him because he was able to get the job done thanks to the rigorous training and preparation he had for this bout.

Ad

Nong-O mentioned this during his in-ring post-fight interview with 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because everyday, we train hard."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.