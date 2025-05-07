Superbon says Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee rematch was even better than the first one: "They were trading heavy weapons"

In the eyes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, the second encounter between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2 was a better match than their first bout last February.
According to Superbon, the Thai striking maestros brought their heavy artillery to the match and weren't afraid to throw their best shots against each other.
The Thai superstar shared this during his post-fight interview:
"They were trading heavy weapons. They were exchanging blows throughout the three rounds it was really a fun fight."
Watch Superbon's interview here:
After an entertaining three-round battle, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion got the unanimous decision victory over the 28-year-old contender to get one back.
This was Nong-O's revenge win over Kongthoranee after getting away with a close split decision victory in their first match last February at ONE Fight Night 28. Additionally, Nong-O received the $50,000 bonus for this incredible performance.
Superbon was also instrumental in this win by Nong-O, as he was in his camp for this match to help him and was present at his corner during the fight.
Nong-O tips hat to Kongthoranee for bringing a better version of himself in their ONE Fight Night 31 rematch
The Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete credited Kongthoranee for bringing his A-game into their second meeting and being stronger.
However, the 38-year-old Thai veteran said that it didn't have much effect on him because he was able to get the job done thanks to the rigorous training and preparation he had for this bout.
Nong-O mentioned this during his in-ring post-fight interview with 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson:
"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because everyday, we train hard."
