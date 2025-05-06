ONE Fight Night 31: Nong-O over the moon after cashing in $50,000 bonus in vintage performance over Kongthoranee

It was a showing that reminded fans just how sharp Nong-O Hama can still be at the elite level of Muay Thai.

After dropping a split decision in his first flyweight Muay Thai outing against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last year, the 38-year-old veteran returned to Lumpinee Stadium looking to even the score, and he did just that. The judges awarded him a hard-fought unanimous decision win in a high-paced three-round battle at ONE Fight Night 31.

It wasn’t the finish he was gunning for, but it was convincing enough for ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to award Nong-O a US$50,000 performance bonus after the bout.

"Thank you Khun Chatri! Thank you very much! And thank you to all the fans here for supporting me, and fans all over the world," Nong-O said in the in-ring interview.

Nong-O fired up to roll back the years after dazzling against Kongthoranee: "I can fight everyone in flyweight now"

With this win, Nong-O Hama snapped a two-fight losing streak and showed he’s still a threat in the flyweight ranks.

"Now, I'm 38 but I can fight these young people. I can fight everyone in flyweight now," he said.

He also gave credit to his camp for helping him prepare:

"I have Superbon, I have my brother Petchtanong, I have Trainer Gae. Trainers [taught] me [well]. And then, Superbon and all the team supported me today, so I won."

Their rematch came about three months after their first encounter at ONE Fight Night 28, where Kongthoranee handed Nong-O a narrow split decision loss in his flyweight debut. That bout marked the second consecutive defeat for the former bantamweight king, following his unanimous decision loss to Kiamran Nabati.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II is available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.

