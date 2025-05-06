Nong-O fired up to roll back the years after dazzling against Kongthoranee: "I can fight everyone in flyweight now"

Nong-O Hama is confident that he can go toe-to-toe against anyone in the division, especially after tying his head-to-head score with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last Friday evening during the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 with a unanimous decision win from their flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

In front of his home crowd at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nong-O confidently stated during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that:

"Now, I'm 38 but I can fight these young people. I can fight everyone in flyweight now."

Check out Nong-O Hama's interview below:

This victory by the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has sent shockwaves throughout the weight class, especially since Kongthoranee was ranked as the number three-ranked contender in the division before their match.

Furthermore, this was his first triumph in the flyweight Muay Thai division after he officially decided to move down in weight in hopes of making another run toward another 26-pound golden belt.

Superbon thinks flyweight division is perfect for Nong-O after his ONE Fight Night 31 triumph

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was in the corner of the Thai striking legend during his win over Kongthoranee, and he believes that the flyweight division suits him very well because of his physical attributes.

Superbon spoke about this during his recent interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post and explained that the 38-year-old veteran can absorb strikes and damage better than when he was competing in the bantamweight division. He said:

"Yeah, he can take more power from flyweights because he's small. So when he's coming up (in weight), he gets bigger guys. Talking about Nico (Carrillo), he's too big for him, right?"

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

