“He got that warrior spirit” - Bobby Green predicts outcome of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green has offered his insights on the Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett showdown.

Ferguson is preparing for a lightweight clash against Pimblett at UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of the year scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ferguson, having previously held an impressive 12-fight win streak, clinched the interim lightweight title in 2016 and garnered nine post-fight bonuses.

However, 'El Cucuy' has gone through a difficult stretch lately, suffering six straight losses, including his first knockout and submission defeats in his UFC career. His string of setbacks continued as he experienced a third-round technical submission loss against 'King' at UFC 291 in July.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Bobby Green shared his thoughts on Tony Ferguson's career downturn and extended encouragement for his former adversary.

"Nothing but respect for my dawg. I would say, keep going, kid," Green said. "Everybody telling him to retire and stuff, he [would] retire when he wants to retire. Don't let nobody tell you different. I fought Tony Ferguson, so I know what I was dealing with in there the whole entire time, even though I was kicking his ass. Tony was never giving up; he was never going to quit. He was never going to break, and he got that warrior spirit."

Green also anticipated the result of Ferguson's upcoming fight:

"As long as you got that warrior spirit, go do your thing, bro. You know what I mean, and I think he's gonna beat Paddy."

Check out his comments below (from 5:42):

Bobby Green is scheduled to take on Dan Hooker in a lightweight showdown. It will serve as the co-main event at UFC Austin's Fight Night on December 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Rafael dos Anjos dissects Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson is actively striving to reverse his fortunes by turning to the guidance of former US Navy SEAL and motivational speaker David Goggins.

The 39-year-old American has undergone a hard training routine under Goggins' tutelage. Ferguson described the experience as a "hell week" in preparation for UFC 296.

However, Rafael dos Anjos, a former rival of Ferguson, harbors doubts about the grueling endurance training sessions with Goggins.

The former lightweight champion expressed on X that Ferguson's preparation regimen would jeopardize his performance in the next fight.

"I see Tony's workouts with David [Goggins]," Rafael dos Anjos said. "Those long workouts will not help Tony's condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He's very strong mentally."

Check out his post below:

