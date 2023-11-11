UFC vet makes 'Tony Ferguson is the type of guy' joke as 'El Cucuy' continues to train with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson is gearing up for a lightweight showdown against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. The last UFC pay-per-view event of the year is scheduled to take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Having once boasted an impressive 12-fight win streak, Ferguson clinched the interim lightweight title in 2016 and earned nine post-fight bonuses. However, 'El Cucuy' has faced a challenging period lately, enduring six consecutive losses, including his first experiences of knockout and submission defeats in his UFC career.

Ferguson's career struggles persisted at UFC 291 in July, when he suffered a third-round technical submission loss against Bobby Green.

However, Tony Ferguson is actively working to turn his fortunes around by enlisting the guidance of former US Navy SEAL and motivational speaker David Goggins. Under Goggins' mentorship, the 39-year-old American has undergone a rigorous training regimen. Ferguson labeled the experience a "Hell week" as part of his preparation for UFC 296.

Criticism from fans ensued after a video went viral, showcasing 'El Cucuy' vomiting during the intensive training regimen orchestrated by David Goggins. However, UFC bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher expressed a distinct perspective on the matter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 'Boom' shared his take on the situation, and referenced an online legend that is associated with Ferguson in his post. Kelleher posted:

"Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to go through hell week with David Goggins"

Rafael dos Anjos critiques Tony Ferguson's training regimen with David Goggins

Despite being accustomed to rigorous and unconventional training methods, Tony Ferguson has sought the guidance of David Goggins to prepare for his upcoming bout against Paddy Pimblett. However, Ferguson's former opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, remains skeptical of his intensive endurance training sessions with the former US Navy SEAL.

The Brazilian publicly voiced his reservations on X, expressing concern that Ferguson's training approach might impede his performance in the upcoming fight:

"I see Tony's workouts with David [Goggins]. Those long workouts will not help Tony's condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He's very strong mentally."

