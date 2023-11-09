“Wrong area to put so much effort in” - Fans seemingly unhappy with Tony Ferguson over collaboration with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson is preparing for a lightweight match against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, set to occur on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once on a 12-fight win streak, the former interim UFC lightweight champion has recently faced a downturn, enduring six consecutive losses inside the octagon. 'El Cucuy' has shown his commitment to reversing his luck by seeking the assistance of former US Navy SEAL and motivational speaker David Goggins.

Goggins has been putting Ferguson through an intense training program, which Ferguson has likened to a "hell week" as they prepare for UFC 296.

David Goggins recently shared a video on social media showcasing the grueling training routine, during which Tony Ferguson was seen vomiting due to the strenuous exercises.

Check out the video below:

Fans swiftly responded to the former Navy SEAL, subjecting Tony Ferguson to an intensive training regimen, with various reactions. While some fans saw benefits in the collaboration, most questioned Goggins' imposition of extensive pressure.

One fan wrote:

"the way he got back on that treadmill 💀💀💀"

Another wrote:

"Hell no, Tony is begging to get injured training like this. DG is inspiring as hell but this is a bad idea for fight camp"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Seems like a good way to overtrain."

"This is Tony's issue. He doesn't need to work on his cardio he needs to work on his boxing skills.....that should be Teddy Atlas training him instead"

"Tony’s conditioning was never the question. Wrong area to put so much effort on."

"He got a motivational speaker as a trainer for this fight 💀 bet the house on Paddy 😂"

Credits: @Home_of_Fight on X.

Paddy Pimblett issues cautionary words for Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296 showdown

Paddy Pimblett respected Tony Ferguson, yet he was straightforward about his intentions. Fans expressed mixed opinions on this fight. Some thought it might have been a setup for Ferguson to lose, while others found the matchmaking intriguing and didn't see it as a guaranteed victory for 'The Baddy.'

During an interview with 'The Schmo' last month, Pimblett emphasized the significance of going up against the former UFC interim lightweight champion:

"Yeah, the Boogeyman, lad. It's an honor to share the cage with him to be honest, lad. Someone who's had a 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division."

The 28-year-old Brit put aside any respect and issued a warning to 'El Cucuy' about his intentions for their upcoming bout:

"All I'm thinking about now is coming out and finishing Tony in the first round. Make a statement, let everyone know what they've been missing, and then I'll start looking at ranked opponents in the new year."

Check out Pimblett's comments below (from 3:38):