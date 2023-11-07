“Who records themselves throwing up?” - Tony Ferguson’s ‘hell week’ training camp with David Goggins leaves MMA Twitter in splits

Tony Ferguson is on a relentless quest to reclaim his former glory after facing a string of setbacks inside the octagon.

Once riding high on a remarkable 12-fight win streak, 'El Cucuy' has encountered a rough patch with a disheartening six-fight losing streak. However, he's gearing up for redemption in his upcoming battle against Paddy Pimbeltt at UFC 296, set for December 16.

With a mere five weeks remaining until the pivotal showdown with 'The Baddy,' Ferguson is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of victory. To aid in his preparation, the 39-year-old has joined forces with the renowned retired United States Navy SEAL, David Goggins.

Sharing a glimpse of his intense training regimen on his official 'X' handle, 'El Cuucy' expressed his gratitude to Coach Goggins and the UFC for their support:

"Thank you Coach🫡Goggins 🤝 UFC🔥296 Fight Prep ✔️ Have A Great Week Crew🍃 & Remember To Break A Sweat MF’as- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # As Coach D.Goggins Says “Stay🤜🤛Hard” # PaddyCakesGoingDown"

While the video showcased Ferguson's grueling training sessions alongside Goggins, one peculiar moment captured attention. In the midst of the intense workout, the lightweight contender recorded himself vomiting. While such incidents are commonplace in fighters' training camps, the decision to film this moment raised eyebrows among fans.

One fan's bemusement was evident as they questioned:

"Wtf who records themselves throwing up?"

Meanwhile, another fan exuded unwavering support for the seasoned fighter, exclaiming:

"LFG gonna be back in the win column. CSO 🦅🇺🇸."

Dana White weighs in on the future of Tony Ferguson in the UFC

Tony Ferguson, known for his illustrious career, has been grappling with a worrisome downturn that has left many questioning his continued presence in the sport, particularly if he doesn't secure a victory against the rising star, Paddy Pimblett.

During a recent post-fight media scrum at DWCS, Dana White offered his perspective on the matter, stating:

"I would let Tony make that decision, but I’m sure if he loses to Paddy, he would probably look at calling it. He’s had a great career. Done a lot of things, had a lot of big fights. That would probably be a wrap for him. Hopefully."

The veteran fighter has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the sport. However, as the fight with the Scouser looms, the outcome may serve as a crossroads, prompting Ferguson to contemplate his future in the game.