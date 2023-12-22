"He has gotten taken down by Marty" - Ex-UFC star makes interesting prediction for potential Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad rematch

Leon Edwards is currently on top of the world after his resounding win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296.

Edwards made his second successful title defense against Covington after a heated build-up to the fight. In a dominant performance, he employed excellent range management and shot selection to cruise to a unanimous decision win.

Belal Muhammad is likely to be next in line for a shot at Edwards' welterweight strap. Their first fight ended in a no contest, as Edwards inadvertently eyepoked Muhammad, after which 'Remember the Name' was not able to continue.

Before the eyepoke, Edwards had a lot of success against Muhammad. Furthermore, he has looked extremely impressive of late and has levelled up since capturing the belt from Kamaru Usman. He is also likely to be the favorite heading into a potential bout against Muhammad.

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, however, believes Belal Muhammad has a very solid chance against Edwards. Speaking to James Lynch, Askren said:

"Belal has done a good job getting pressure on people and getting takedowns. For sure, right. And Leon has gotten taken down by Marty, Colby ended up getting some at the end of the fight. So, you know, if Belal will be able to put the pressure on and not take too much damage, he would probably be able to get at least a few takedowns so that he's able to land effective enough striking to get the win. I think its a really, very competitive fight."

Leon Edwards takes a jab at Belal Muhammad, Muhammad responds

Leon Edwards recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and took a jab at Belal Muhammad, who many believe will be Edwards' next opponent.

Leon Edwards wrote:

"lol belal calm down son you’re the least intimidating person in the organisation. I already told UFC I don’t mind I’ll fight you next that’s easy work. You just have to figure out why they hate you so much"

Muhammad took note of the tweet and responded in kind, saying:

"If I’m least intimidating why you intimidated? You should be jumping at this fight if I’m easy work. You and your coach know I’ll work you ‘Son’ #Unanimous #EveryRound"

