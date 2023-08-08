"He was granted a golden gift" - Cory Sandhagen reacts to Henry Cejudo's sarcastic gratitude about next title shot 

Cory Sandhagen was able to defeat Rob Font via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN 50. Following the bout, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to thank 'The Sandman' for what he deemed an underwhelming performance, stating:

"Thank you, Cory Sandhagen. After that dud of a performance, it's me vs @MerabDvalishvil for the next shot at that bantamweight strap 💯"

Henry Cejudo



"Thank you, Cory Sandhagen. After that dud of a performance, it's me vs @MerabDvalishvil for the next shot at that bantamweight strap 💯"

Sandhagen appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he was asked about the comments from 'Triple C.' He said:

"I didn't know that he said that. I don't know, man, I kind of figured everyone else that has to make their arguments for fighting for the belt next - I kind of figured that they'd attack the situation, but the situation is what it is. I did my best, like I said. I 50-45'd one of the best guys in the world, who on two and a half weeks notice I had to change an entire strategy that is not a guy at all that I was getting ready for."

Sandhagen continued:

"Henry can say what he wants but he was granted a golden gift by even getting the title shot initially anyways and he lost so, you know, you're one or two fights behind now. I'm out for a little bit so lucky for those guys, but I anticipate when I come back that I'll be the next guy to fight for the title."

MMAFighting.com



Cory Sandhagen believes Henry Cejudo is "one or two fights" away from a title shot #TheMMAHour



"Henry can say what he wants, but he was granted a golden gift by even getting the title shot initially anyways. He lost." Cory Sandhagen believes Henry Cejudo is "one or two fights" away from a title shot

While Aljamain Sterling is set to defend the bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 later this month, he has suggested that it will be his last fight in the division. Merab Dvalishvili appears to be in line to fight for the belt next, regardless of the outcome of UFC 292, however, it is unclear who he will face if 'Funk Master' does retain and vacate the title.

Cory Sandhagen reveals that he tore his triceps at UFC on ESPN 50

While Cory Sandhagen was able to emerge victorious in the main event of UFC on ESPN 50, fans were underwhelmed with his performance. 'The Sandman' took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that he tore his triceps in the first round of the bout, stating:

"Fully torn tricep in Round 1 :/ Wasn’t able to punch or elbow with that arm without pain and it feeling like shit. Did what I had to do to win that night. Surgery this week - back soon! PEACE - LOVE YOU"

Check out Cory Sandhagen's Instagram post below:

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No.4-ranked bantamweight revealed that he will have surgery on Thursday and will be out for a minimum of six months. It is unclear if he will receive a title opportunity immediately upon his return.