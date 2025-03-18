“He is a great kickboxer” - Sam-A looking forward to a fresh challenge against Jonathan Di Bella

After three decades of his life dedicated to combat sports, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has seen just about everything it has to offer, but Jonathan Di Bella brings something new to the table.

The Thai legend is in the midst of gearing up for his next assignment at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, where he'll square off with the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion for the interim belt on March 23 in Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

After hundreds and hundreds of fights across multiple disciplines, Sam-A still feels that fire for competition.

"I feel a challenge coming because Jonathan Di Bella and I have never fought," he told ONE Championship. "He is a great kickboxer."

Sam-A beefing up his KO power to sleep Jonathan Di Bella in world title tilt in Saitama: "Finish my opponent with one hit"

There is no easing into this one. Sam-A has been putting in serious work behind the scenes to sharpen his weapons and make sure every shot packs a serious punch behind it.

"I was in training camp for about three month. I trained with the trainers and athletes in the gym. I trained harder because I'm older now, so I have to train harder than when I was younger. I focused on strengthening my weapons, I want them to be powerful enough to finish my opponent with one hit."

Even as one of the most decorated strikers in ONE Championship history, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows he can't rely on experience alone.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is slated to go up against Jonathan Di Bella in one of five title fights on ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The star-studded affair features 14 bouts and takes place on March 23 in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

